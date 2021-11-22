Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder is targeting experienced players in the upcoming transfer window, according to The Yorkshire Post.

Middlesbrough do have a strong mix of experience and youth, but Wilder is looking to tip the scales slightly to get the best out of his squad.

Those scales will ultimately be tipped in the favour of experience as opposed to youth, with the Boro boss already having an eye on the January window.

The report says he knows he will need to add depth in January, but he is content with the squad he has inherited regardless.

Wilder compared his Middlesbrough side to their opponents at the weekend, Millwall. He stated that the Lions were able to bring on experienced players, a luxury he didn’t have.

“I didn’t really look at it and go ‘That needs replacing.’ We want to upgrade the group, we want to make it a competitive squad,” said Wilder.