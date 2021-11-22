Middlesbrough boss looking at bringing in experienced players in January
Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder is targeting experienced players in the upcoming transfer window, according to The Yorkshire Post.
Middlesbrough do have a strong mix of experience and youth, but Wilder is looking to tip the scales slightly to get the best out of his squad.
Those scales will ultimately be tipped in the favour of experience as opposed to youth, with the Boro boss already having an eye on the January window.
The report says he knows he will need to add depth in January, but he is content with the squad he has inherited regardless.
Wilder compared his Middlesbrough side to their opponents at the weekend, Millwall. He stated that the Lions were able to bring on experienced players, a luxury he didn’t have.
“I didn’t really look at it and go ‘That needs replacing.’ We want to upgrade the group, we want to make it a competitive squad,” said Wilder.
“I look at Millwall and we should be (like that). I’m not being critical of young Josh (Coburn), he’s done fantastically well, but they’re bringing on established players and he’s a young kid.”
Wilder has brought in one player so far during his short tenure in charge. Neil Taylor came in on a short-term deal until January after becoming a free agent after his release from Aston Villa. He was an unused substitute on Saturday.
Coburn has been fast-tracked into the first-team because of injuries and has impressed. In 12 Championship games so far, he has scored four goals. However, only three of those 12 appearances have been starts.
He may be needed in midweek though as Boro take on Preston at home. First choice striker Andraz Sporar rolled his ankle against Millwall and was replaced at half-time.
Wilder will have to persevere initially, but January can’t come quick enough for the new boss as he targets more experience.