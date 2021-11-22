Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Massimo Luongo says he would extend his deal at the club, with his current contract expiring in 2022.

Luongo, 29, made just his second League One appearance of the season over the weekend.

He started and played the full 90 minutes of the 3-2 win at Accrington Stanley, and thoroughly impressed upon his return to the starting line up.

The Australian joined Sheffield Wednesday from QPR ahead of the 2019/20 season but has struggled with injury so far, managing just 41 league outings for the club to date.

With his contract expiring in the summer, he has between now and then to impress Darren Moore and the Wednesday officials if he’s to earn a new deal.

When asked whether he’d like to say beyond this season, Luongo told Yorkshire Live:

“Of course. This is the biggest club I’ve played for.

“It’s a massive opportunity if we’re going in the right direction as a whole club. The manager has jumped on board and wants to get this moving in the right direction so everything is attractive about the club.

“I haven’t really got going here. Listen, you’ll write what you want but nothing has really been said I haven’t really thought about it.”

Luongo proved on Saturday that when he’s fit and in the line up, he’s one of Moore’s best players. His presence in the middle gave the Owls a much-needed air of confidence and stability – he’s a player with great technical ability going forwards and backwards but he’s also someone who won;t shy away from a challenge.

“I’ve got this season left,” Luongo continued.

“It’s hard, because how can you have a conversation with someone that’s not really playing? All my focus has been on getting back fit.

“I haven’t really thought about it and I don’t think I will think about it until May or whatever.”

Should Luongo be handed a new deal then?

There’s no doubts about his abilities. But the question for Moore and Sheffield Wednesday is whether Luongo can maintain his fitness.

He’s been through injury hell since joining in 2019. He made just 12 Championship appearances last season and has just two League One outings to his name this time round.

But he now has the opportunity to prove his fitness, and starting racking up some league outings for the Owls as they vie for an immediate return to the Championship – up next for them is a home game v MK Dons on Tuesday evening.