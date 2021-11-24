Barnsley currently sit in 23rd-place of the Championship table, with another crucial January transfer window on the horizon.

Last season, Barnsley used the January transfer window to its full potential, helping bring in a couple of players, such as Carlton Morris and Daryl Dike, who helped their push towards Championship play-offs.

New Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi will be hoping to utilise the window in the same way, this time to help Barnsley push up away from the relegation places and out of the relegation battle.

January will be a key time to allow some fringe players to leave, here we look at three who should go out on loan…

Ben Williams

The 22-year-old is currently Barnsley’s fourth choice left wing-back and finds himself falling below the club pecking order. He spent all of last season out with an ACL injury and has barely featured since his return, so a loan spell may help him also in his return from injury.

Williams’ contract runs out in the summer so he may have played his last game for Barnsley.

Jasper Moon

Although he has featured fairly prominently this season, it is clear he is not quite at a Championship standard just yet. A loan spell out will give him a chance to develop and improve, in the hope he comes back as an all-round better player.

Moon is still only 20 years of age so a loan spell may help the development of his career.

Aidan Marsh

Barnsley boy Aidan Marsh is yet to make his first-team debut but has featured as an unused substitution a handful of times in the past two seasons. A young striker, who has bagged many goals at U18 and U23 level despite only being 18 years old. He has trained with the first team too so is familiar with both the playing and the coaching squad.

If Marsh wants to develop that bit further and push to be involved with the first team, a loan move out may help increase his chances of being picked for his hometown.