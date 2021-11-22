Charlton Athletic haven’t spoken to Burton Albion boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink about their managerial position, as per a report by London News Online.

The Burton Albion manager is believed to be keen on the Addicks’ job.

However, despite admitting that the former Chelsea striker has been on their list of contenders, owner Thomas Sandgaard says they haven’t held talks with him.

Johnnie Jackson was placed in caretaker charge of the London club following the sacking of Nigel Adkins and has since been unbeaten in the league.

‘Not had any talks’…

Sandgaard has said: “Obviously he has been on the list but we’ve not had any talks with Jimmy. Despite the loss [to Charlton], he is obviously doing a good job. Good for him.”

Managerial career to date

Hasselbaink started his managerial career in Belgium at Royal Antwerp before embarking on his first spell at Burton in 2014.

He won the League Two title in his first season and was lured to the Championship by QPR.

The 49-year-old spent just under 12 months with the Hoops before he was sacked in November 2016.

He then had a spell at Northampton Town before returning to Burton in January of this year.

Charlton move?

Hasselbaink is believed to be interested in the Charlton job but that is as far as it has gone for now.

The Addicks are flying under Jackson and he is surely fancying his chances of landing the full-time role.