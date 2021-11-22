QPR currently sit in 6th-place of the Championship table after their Friday night win over Luton Town.

QPR have made a solid start to the campaign and they made a solid return to action following the international break, claiming a 2-0 win over Luton Town on Friday evening.

With January just around the corner though, QPR may well be looking to bolster and some of their star performers may well attract some unwanted attention.

Here we look at the club’s five highest earning players and their current market values as per Transfermarkt…

Charlie Austin: £17,000-a-week

The fan favourite was on the score-sheet against Luton Town after joining permanently in the summer. He signed a two-year deal and according to SalarySport is the R’s highest earner, bringing in £17,000-a-week.

At 32-years-old, Austin doesn’t seem like he’ll be attracting any outside interest in the coming weeks and months, with Transfermarkt valuing him at £1.8million.

Andre Dozzell: £13,000-a-week

Dozzell joined from Ipswich Town in the summer. QPR paid a reported £1million for his services and he’s recently started to cement a place down in the starting line up.

According to SalarySport, Dozzell earns £13,000-a-week and is currently valued at £810,000 according to Transfermarkt – he’s certainly a player for the future, and one who could yet see his value sky rocket should he continue on with his development at QPR.

Albert Adomah: £13,000-a-week

The veteran winger has become a solid fan favourite this season. He’s been filling in at right wing-back recently and has thoroughly impressed, establishing himself as a regular starter under Warburton.

His deal is out next summer but the 33-year-old is arguably performing well enough to earn an extension – he currently earns £13,000-a-week and is valued at £720,000 on Transfermarkt.

Stefan Johansen: £11,000-a-week

The Norwegian midfielder joined on a three-year deal in the summer. He impressed last time round but has put in some divisive performances this time round. Nevertheless, he remains an integral player for QPR.

According to SalarySport he brings in £11,000 every week, and is currently valued at £1.8million on Transfermarkt.

Ilias Chair: £11,000-a-week

Perhaps QPR’s most consistent performer this season, Ilias Chair has had a standout campaign so far with six goals and three assists i his 17 league outings.

He’s someone who could well attract Premier League attention in the near future. But QPR have him tied down to a long-term contract which expires in 2025 – his current market value is £3.6million as per Transfermarkt.