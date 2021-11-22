Middlesbrough got the Wilder era underway with a 1-1 draw against Millwall on Saturday afternoon.

Middlesbrough made a fast start to proceedings with both Duncan Watmore and Andraz Sporar having one-on-one opportunities in the first few minutes, both of which were saved by Bartosz Bialkowski in the Millwall goal.

Their first goal under Wilder came from Matt Crooks. Good work from Watmore was rewarded as his cross deflecting into the path of Crooks, who nodded the ball into the ground and the bounce took it into the top corner.

But they came to rue their early chances as Crooks’ goal was cancelled out by an own goal from Sol Bamba. The Ivorian couldn’t do much about it as a solid tackle from Lee Peltier in the box cannoned off Bamba and past Luke Daniels to make it 1-1.

Although perhaps a slightly disappointing result for Wilder, there were players who impressed. Here are three in particular that can hold their heads high:

Matt Crooks

Scored the first goal under the new boss and was a threat all afternoon. Like a lot of Boro’s players he did tire in the closing stages but he was a livewire throughout. He showed some nice touches, got into good positions and made chances for his teammates.

Duncan Watmore

Certainly one of the best players, if not the best player, on the pitch on Saturday afternoon. His relentless running and energy meant he was consistently on the ball driving at players and was key in setting up Crooks for the opener.

Marcus Tavernier

After failing to impress in recent weeks, Marcus Tavernier put in a very solid performance in central-midfield against Millwall. He didn’t overcomplicate things, of which he can often be guilty of, and in turn he was one of Boro’s standout performers. He had three shots, second only to Crooks, two of which were on target.