Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is being linked with a €16million move to Unai Emery’s Villarreal.

Mitrovic, 27, has been in scintillating form this season. The Serb has scored 21 goals for Fulham this season and a handful for Serbia who qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Now though, reports coming out of Spain have made the bold suggestion that Villarreal are looking into a potential January move for the striker, with a €16million being talked up.

Villarreal signed one of last season’s top performers in the Championship, Arnaut Danjuma. Since, the Dutchman has been a hit in Spain, scoring five goals in 11 La Liga outings and finding himself a fresh target of Liverpool’s.

With that, Emery seems to be finding a potential replacement for Danjuma just half-a-season into his Villarreal stint and he’s again looking at the Championship.

Fulham moved to the top of the Championship table over the weekend. They won 4-1 against Barnsley whilst Bournemouth lost to Derby County, taking Fulham top with 41 points.

Mitrovic was of course on hand to score in the 4-1 win against Barnsley – an eighth consecutive game for him in which he’s scored for club and country, with 12 goals in those eight fixtures.

It’s taken his Championship tally to 21. He’s comfortably the top scorer in the second tier and since Marco Silva’s summer arrival at Craven Cottage, Mitrovic has taken his game to the next level.

But whether he’ll be trying to break the Premier League again next season, or potentially another one of Europe’s top divisions remains to be seen.

Up next for Fulham is a home game v Derby County on Wednesday evening.