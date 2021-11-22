Derby County find themselves in administration, and still on the lookout for a buyer. So will January bring about a host of player sales?

The transfer rumours are already starting to circulate ahead of New Year. For Derby County, they could yet be picked apart as the club goes from one setback to another, and here we look at the Rams’ five highest earning players (according to SalarySport) ahead of the January transfer window.

Tom Lawrence: £27,000-a-week

The club captain is the highest earner, raking in almost one million-and-a-half each year. So far, he’s the only one being linked with a January exit too – a report from Daily Mail last week claimed that all of Bournemouth, Stoke City, Swansea City and West Brom were interested, but it also claimed that he was earning £37,000-a-week…

Arguably Derby’s most creative player, but also their most costly per week, it’d be a sad story for Lawrence to be let go on a free in January but needs must in Derby County’s situation.

David Marshall: £22,000-a-week

Since the start of the season, Derby County have spent upwards of £330,000 on a third-choice keeper in David Marshall who is yet to make a single compeitive appearance this season.

The Scot has been exiled by Wayne Rooney and is supposedly ‘desperate’ to seal a January exit – his contract is out at the end of the season and it’d make sense for everyone if he were to be sold in the New Year.

Krystian Bielik: £20,000-a-week

When he’s playing, Bielik is worth every penny. But the Pole hasn’t been playing – he’s been sidelined since the start of the year with a second serious knee injury in the space of two seasons.

He’s slowly nearing a return to action but with League One looming, Bielik may be one of the few who could look to seal a Championship move in the summer if the Rams succumb to relegation.

Kelle Roos: £16,000-a-week

The Dutchman is a constant source of division among the Derby County fan base. He’s regained his starting spot for the past five games now but continues to make the odd mistake.

His contract is out at the end of the season and it’s another case of whether he’d want to remain at the club should they drop down into League One.

Kamil Jozwiak: £15,000-a-week

Another divisive player in the Derby County ranks, Jozwiak arrived with so much hope and expectation and has simply failed to deliver for Derby County.

In 52 league outings he has just one goal and two assists. Jozwiak though seems to always perform on the international stage and so it makes for a very frustrating player indeed.

He’s one of the few contracted beyond this season and next season, but the Rams’ administrators could look at Jozwiak as a potential January sale given his previous price tag.