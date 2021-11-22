Stevenage remain in the hunt for a new manager.

Stevenage are weighing up their options following their decision to sack Alex Revell.

Here is an updated five candidates for their vacant position-

Steve Evans

Stevenage had an approach knocked back for the Gillingham boss last week. In his latest comments, Evans says it is his chairman Paul Scally’s call on whether he leaves or not, as per a report by Kent Online.



Robbie O’Keefe



He has had a dream start to life in caretaker charge. Boro beat MK Dons in the FA Cup last Tuesday followed their their 1-0 home win over Colchester United over the weekend. Could he be considered for the full-time role?

Andy Woodman



The former goalkeeper has done an impressive job in charge of Bromley over recent times. He got them into the Play-Offs last season and they are currently sat in 4th place right now, four points off the summit.

Daryl McMahon



The 38-year-old has been with Dagenham and Redbridge since January last year and has won 44% of games there.

He has managed in League Two before with Macclesfield Town and spent five months at Moss Rose.



Paul Tisdale

He is a vastly experienced manager in League Two and has previously been at Exeter City, MK Dons and Bristol Rovers.

Tisdale was sacked by the latter earlier this year and remains unattached.