Rotherham United are sweating over the availability of Ollie Rathbone and Wes Harding for tomorrow night, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser.

Rotherham United are back in action against Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

Rathbone missed the 3-1 win over Cambridge United over the weekend through illness.

Harding, on the other hand, was sore in the warm up ahead of the clash against the U’s but battled through it.

Updates

Rotherham boss, Paul Warne, has said: “Ollie is not well and hasn’t trained all week. I’m hopeful that he’ll be okay for Ipswich. I’m not sure. I’ve been texting him to check on how he’s feeling.”

He added: “Wes was a bit sore in the warm-up, so we were a bit anxious about him, but he got through okay. In fairness to Wes, he never has injuries. He’s very resilient.”

Rathbone

The midfielder has been a key player since making the switch from Rochdale over the summer.

Prior to his move to the New York Stadium, he spent five years on the books with the Dale but left the North West club after their relegation to League Two.

Harding

Like Rathbone, the defender has also enjoyed plenty of opportunities this term.

The ex-Birmingham City man is an important player for the Millers and they will be hoping he is fine for the trip to Ipswich.

Big game

Rotherham are currently 2nd in the league table and leapfrogged Wigan Athletic last time out.

They are now only two points behind Plymouth Argyle after Ryan Lowe’s side lost to Charlton Athletic.