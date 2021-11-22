Bolton Wanderers have plans in place for the January transfer window.

Bolton Wanderers are understood to be in the market to sign a right-back, defensive midfielder and attacker, as per a report by the Bolton News.

The Trotters may be forced to bring in more players on top of that too.

They have seen Josh Sheehan and Amadou Bakayoko suffer injuries recently, as well as Antoni Sarcevic leaving for Stockpot County.

‘Needs to be done’…

Their boss, Ian Evatt, has said: “We have for quite a few weeks now been speaking about January and we know there is quite a bit of maintenance which needs to be done. But it needs to be the right type and we can’t panic buy.

“Last season we had to recruit heavily, and we got it right. Now we’re hoping to get it right again.”

Last time out

Bolton lost 1-0 away at Wycombe Wanderers over the weekend and have slipped to 13th in the league table.

They are nine points off the Play-Offs now after their stuttering run of form.

Next up for the North West club are back-to-back home games against Doncaster Rovers and Cheltenham Town which is a good opportunity to get six points.

January on the horizon

The winter window is a chance for Bolton to freshen up their ranks ahead of the second-half of the season.

They already have positions in mind as to where they would like to strengthen and it will be interesting to see who they move for.