Sheffield Wednesday will know whether they have signed Adrian Mariappa today.

Sheffield Wednesday have offered a deal to the free agent defender.

However, the veteran has other clubs interested in him as he weighs up his next move.

The Owls have set a 5pm deadline today for him to make his mind up on a potential move to Hillsborough, as reported by Yorkshire Live.

Read: Released Sheffield Wednesday man signs for new club

Boss’ comments

Sheffield Wednesday boss, Darren Moore, has said: “I am drawing that line on it come five o’clock on Monday on whether he chooses to come to join us. If not we will move on.

“I don’t want to give much away, but come Monday we’ll have some news. If not, if we get to the game on Tuesday and there’s nothing happening, it means that there’s nothing happening.”

Current situation

Mariappa, 35, was released by Bristol City at the end of last season after they decided not to extend his contract at Ashton Gate.

He is believed to have a Championship club keen on him now, as well as a team from abroad.

Read: Sheffield Wednesday loan man facing uncertain future at National League side

Career to date

The Jamaica international is a vastly experienced player who has racked up over 400 appearances in his career to date.

He started out at Watford and went on to play 247 times for their first-team in all competitions.

Spells at Reading and Crystal Palace followed on before he re-joined the Hornets in 2016.

Mariappa then spent four years back at Vicarage Road before heading to Bristol City last year.

Sheffield Wednesday will see today whether he opts to make the move to Yorkshire or not.