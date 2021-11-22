Charlton Athletic defender Jason Pearce is a doubt for tomorrow’s game, as per a report by London News Online.

Charlton Athletic are back in action against Morecambe away.

Pearce, 33, came off over the weekend with a knee injury in the impressive 2-0 win over table toppers Plymouth Argyle.

The experienced centre-back is now unlikely to feature against the Shrimpers.

‘Leaves me short’…

Charlton’s caretaker boss, Johnnie Jackson, has said: “My immediate thoughts are he might not be available. It leaves me short. We seem to be getting one of those a game. Adam Matthews played the first game at the back for me and we lost him and then Sam Lavelle.

“Now Pearcey. We nearly lost Akin (Famewo) to a suspension, so it seems to be a cursed position at the moment.

“Gunts (Chris Gunter) came on and did brilliantly. Everyone coming on is filling in and knows their jobs. They are stepping up. It’s another opportunity for someone else.”

Would be a big loss

Pearce has stepped in well for injured duo Sam Lavelle and Ryan Inniss and has played a key role behind the Addicks’ upturn in form.

They will be assessing his injury and will hope he is back out there as soon as possible.

Morecambe clash

Charlton are in for a tough game tomorrow night against Stephen Robinson’s side who have proven they are no pushovers at this level.

The Addicks are in fine form under Jackson and will be looking to get another three points under their belts.

They are unbeaten in the league since sacking Nigel Adkins and have their sights set on the top six.