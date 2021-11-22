Sunderland could delve into the free agent market for a full-back, as per a report by the Northern Echo.

Here are three they could sign-

Brandon Mason

He was released by Coventry City at the end of last season and remains a free agent. The former Watford defender spent three years on the books of the Sky Blues, one of which he spent on loan at St Mirren.

The Londoner helped Mark Robins’ side gain promotion from League One to the Championship during his time at the club but fell out-of-favour before they decided not to extend his contract.





Julien Serrano

The Frenchman spent last season on loan at Livingston and made 31 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side in all competitions, chipping in with six assists.

Serrano, 23, was shown the door by AS Monaco at the end of August and continues to weigh up his next move in the game.

He spent eight years with the Ligue 1 side and played 11 times for their first-team.

The full-back also had other loan spells away at Cercle Brugge and Beziers.

Moi Delgado

He left Real Valladolid at the end of the last campaign and is another option for Sunderland to consider.

The 27-year-old spent the past couple of years out on loan in the Spanish second tier at Racing Santanders, Fuenlabrada and Ponferradina.

Delgado has also played for Seville and Barcelona in the past but is currently unattached.