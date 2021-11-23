Hartlepool United currently sit in 12th position in the League Two table after a weekend defeat against league leaders Forest Green Rovers.

The squad currently looks ill-equipped to handle the league campaign, with three defeats on the spin bringing a promising start to a halt.

This came after Dave Challinor’s departure to Stockport County, to the chagrin of the home supporters.

With a new manager coming in sooner rather than later, signings are expected to follow.

This could mean that some players will be pushed to the periphery and will likely benefit from a loan spell to finish the season – here we look at three Hartlepool United players who should be sent out on loan in January…

Martin Smith

A midfielder signed in the summer as a free agent, Smith hasn’t been able to force his way into the starting eleven.

A temporary move away from the Vic would keep him sharp and potentially showcase his skills for the new manager, or put him in the shop window.

Mike Fondop

The 27-year-old was brought in at the end of the summer as a potential solution to the void left by the departures of Luke Armstrong and Rhys Oates.

The former Chesterfield striker made his debut in a 0-0 draw at Oldham Athletic in September.

He has not impressed, however, and a loan could help to reinvigorate his form and ignite his Pools career.

Patrick Boyes

The former Grimsby Town goalkeeper was signed at the end of October but is behind Ben Killip and Jonathan Mitchell in the pecking order.

The 19-year-old would benefit from game time at a lower-level club to develop his game.