The EFL season continues to charge at full steam into the dark months of the calendar.

At this stage with over a third of the season in the books, managers will largely have an understanding of the players whom have substantial roles to play – and also those players who spend more time in the stands than on the pitch.

The same is true down in PO4, where Danny Cowley is beginning to put to bed a horrible run of form that threatened to derail Pompey’s entire season. As January approaches, here are three players he should look to offload in order to continue his Blues overhaul.

Michael Jacobs

Despite scoring his first goal of the season in the 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon, the former Wigan Athletic man has spent far too much in the treatment room or on the bench in his ill-fated Pompey career. He also represents a large chunk of a wage bill that is full to the budgetary brim in Portsmouth.

Paul Downing

Downing’s time on Portsea Island has never taken off. Even when centre-back depth hit emergency levels, both current boss Cowley and former boss Kenny Jackett have deployed players who aren’t natural centre-backs ahead of the former Blackburn Rovers defender.

Liam Vincent

The teenager signed from Bromley is one for the future in Cowley’s eyes. Sidelined by injury in his few months, he is now back in training. A loan move out would both aid his development and grant him much-needed match minutes.

Pompey are in League One action tonight against Lincoln City – the game kicks off at 7:45pm.