Preston North End suffered a devastating defeat on Saturday afternoon against Cardiff City.

After going 1-0 up inside 90 seconds and having a very strong first-half performance, Preston still could not come away with any points when they faced Cardiff City in Steve Morison’s first game in full charge of the club.

The defeat was a seventh loss of the season for Preston in the Championship and the result sees the North End head coach Frankie McAvoy put under more pressure from the Preston fans.

After the game yesterday, the Preston club captain Alan Browne spoke to the media and gave a very honest assessment of the team’s performance yesterday and the state of the club at the moment.

Browne assured the Preston fans that the players and the backroom staff are not deluded and are fully aware of the situation the club is in right now. Browne said: “We’re not deluded, we’re sitting in a really bad place at the moment.”

Preston fans will be glad to hear such honesty from Browne as over the last few months, both McAvoy and Preston board member Peter Ridsdale have very much played down the situation which the club is in and have been seemingly trying to paper over the cracks which the fans can clearly see.

As the full-time whistle blew at Deepdale, a chorus of boos from the home fans were directed at the manager and players.

Browne also commented on the boos which were rang around the stadium.

The club captain said: “I think people are just getting a bit impatient with us. We know we haven’t been consistent enough or getting the results that people would’ve wanted.”

Browne also went on to say that although fans are allowed to voice their opinions, booing doesn’t help at all.

Browne said: “You have got your right to voice your opinion but it benefits no one really.”

With Preston’s poor form, positive results are needed but it is going to be tough for them to get any more than one point in their next two league games as they face Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough away from home and welcome high flying Fulham to Deepdale next Saturday.