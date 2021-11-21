Bournemouth fans have delivered their verdict on today’s defeat against Derby County, with the Rams securing a surprise 3-2 win.

Heading into today’s tie, Bournemouth needed a win to return to top spot after being knocked off by Fulham, who defeated Barnsley 4-1 on Saturday.

As for their opponents, Derby County were hoping an upset win could get them out of the minus points following a second points deduction, which has left them further rooted to the bottom of the Championship.

It was the Rams who took a surprise lead, with Jason Knight netting on 13 minutes. However, Bournemouth were ahead going into the break, with Jaidon Anthony netting after a Kelle Roos mistake and Dominic Solanke scoring on 38 minutes.

However, shortly after the hour mark, Rams’ captain Tom Lawrence turned the game on its head. The Derby County forward equalised on 62 minutes before putting his side ahead seven minutes later.

That was how the game would end, meaning Fulham remain top of the table, with Bournemouth 2nd.

Following the tie, here’s what supporters had to say on Twitter, with full-back Jack Stacey drawing criticism for his performance:

Stacey been awful today — 🧃🌍 (@goatedlerma) November 21, 2021

What is Stacey doing…..get him out. He isnt having a good day — AFC Bournemouth Germany 🇩🇪 🍒 (@afcbgermany) November 21, 2021

Stacey is playing against us I swear to god — BR (@bennett_nr) November 21, 2021

If Stacey had kept calm with that simple ball to Solanke, it’s 3-1 game over. Simple mistakes at both ends of the field, we’ve not just been defensively poor. #afcb — Olly May (@OllyMayFootball) November 21, 2021

Not a brilliant day at the office for Jack Stacey. We all have them!#afcb — Aidan Viney 🍒 (@afcbaidan_) November 21, 2021