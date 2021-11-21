Derby County fans have delivered their verdict on today’s surprise 3-2 win over Bournemouth.

Derby County’s clash with Bournemouth marked the first game after the Rams’ second points deduction, a hit that left them bottom of the table on -3 points prior to kick-off.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, sat in 2nd place before the game. Scott Parker’s side had only dropped off the top spot thanks to Fulham’s win over Barnsley on Saturday, but a win against the Rams would seal a return to top spot.

Despite the league positions, it was the Rams who took the lead through Jason Knight on 13 minutes.

Bournemouth quickly responded through Jaidon Anthony after a blunder from Kelle Roos before Dominic Solanke netted shortly before the break to put Parker’s side 2-1 up.

However, Derby County captain Tom Lawrence turned the game on its head shortly after the hour mark, equalising on 62 minutes before putting Wayne Rooney’s side ahead on 69 minutes.

That was how the game would end, with the Rams securing a surprise win to bring an end to their winless run.

Following the game, here’s what Derby County fans had to say on Twitter:

What a performance! Lawrence finally stepping up as a captain. Roos is awful and needs to be dropped after today. If we keep fighting and playing like this and we might just do it! #dcfc 🐏 https://t.co/55b4haLGOC — David | Lucent Nemesis (@Fowkesey92) November 21, 2021

What a result against one of the best teams in the league, can't fault their effort in that game and at times we looked the better team. Also shout out to Liam Thompson, he looked like he's been playing at this level for years 👏 #dcfc 🐏 — Martin Dunford 🐏 (@bojanglez) November 21, 2021

Liam Thompson is some player👏🏻🐏 #dcfc — Robbie Yeomans (@RobbieYeomans1) November 21, 2021