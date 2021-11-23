Preston North End have several players who have been out of favour under Frankie McAvoy.

One thing which Preston fans have been frustrated about this season is certain players not being given a chance when others within the squad have not been performing.

There are many talented and capable players who are being left out of Preston’s starting XI or even their 25-man squad. Some examples of the names who are not featuring for Preston are the likes of Josh Harrop, Jamie Thomas and young striker Joe Rodwell-Grant.

With the January transfer window around the corner, here we look at three players who should go out on loan…

Jamie Thomas

Jamie Thomas arrived at Preston in the summer after a short trial with the club. The attacking midfielder impressed in his trial period and was offered a deal with the club.

With Thomas not being included in Preston’s 25-man squad, it seems like a loan move could be the best for Thomas to go and get some game time in January.

Josh Harrop

Josh Harrop is another player who has been excluded from Preston’s EFL squad despite being one of the most talented and creative players at the club.

Having just signed a new deal last summer, it seems like Harrop is still in Preston’s long term plans so a loan move in January to a promotion-chasing League One club could be a good move for the midfielder.

Joe Rodwell-Grant

Young striker Joe Rodwell-Grant has a lot of hype around him at Preston but has only managed to get nine minutes of game time this season.

Rodwell-Grant’s loan deal at Bamber Bridge expires in just a couple of weeks so the club could look to move the youngster to another club on loan in January to gain some experience.