Sheffield Wednesday fans have been labelled as a “credit” to the club by Accrington Stanley chief Andy Holy after the two sides’ meeting on Saturday afternoon.

Absolutely no issues of note. Spoke to our staff this morning for debrief. Top travelling support @swfc Our police were happy to let fans mix, once again it was shown that supporters treat right, respond in kind. A credit to your club. https://t.co/FXVnwuzEiL — Andyh (@AndyhHolt) November 21, 2021

Sheffield Wednesday and Accrington Stanley played out an entertaining clash on Saturday afternoon.

It was Darren Moore’s side who secured all three points, defeating John Coleman’s men 3-2. However, it looked as though it would have been a lot more comfortable for the Owls at one stage.

Wednesday stormed to a 3-0 lead by the 22-minute mark. Chey Dunkley opened the scoring on 12 minutes before Theo Corbeanu and Florian Kamberi added a second and a third shortly after.

However, Accrington were quick to pull one back. Lewis Mansell’s acrobatic effort found the bottom corner on 33 minutes, sending the two sides into the break with the scores at 3-1.

Nerves among the travelling faithful were then upped a notch when Joel Mumbongo fired home a second for Stanley eight minutes after the restart. That would be the last goal of the tie though, with Wednesday holding onto take all three points back to Hillsborough.

‘Top travelling support’

Following the game, Wednesday’s away fans were praised for their support and conduct by Accrington Stanley owner Andy Holt.

The Owls’ 2,682 away fans were labelled as a “credit” to the club, making for a good day both on and off the pitch for Sheffield Wednesday.

Darren Moore will be hoping the Wednesday fans are on top form once again on Tuesday as they look to continue their rise back up the League One table with a victory over MK Dons at Hillsborough.