Reading boss Veljko Paunovic is set to have Alen Halilovic and Dejan Tetek available once again as the Royals face Sheffield United.

Both Halilovic and Tetek have endured spells on the sidelines during Reading’s injury-hit campaign.

The midfield duo made their last Championship outing in September, with both last playing in the Royals’ 1-0 loss to Derby County.

Now, with Reading facing Sheffield United in midweek, manager Veljko Paunovic has been provided with a much-needed double injury boost regarding both Halilovic and Tetek.

As reported by Berkshire Live, Halilovic and Tetek are set to be available for the Tuesday night clash.

In fact, academy graduate Tetek was poised to make his return against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, but Paunovic revealed a “bug” meant his return has been pushed back a few days.

With the duo seemingly set to return, it will be hoped they can return safely as the Royals look to put a run together heading into the busy festive period.

Much-needed boosts for Paunovic

Now that Halilovic and Tetek has recovered from their respective issues, it will be interesting to see if they can make their way straight into Reading’s starting XI.

Halilovic managed one goal and two assists in six Championship outings before his hamstring injury, mainly featuring as a right-winger. Andy Yiadom has featured in the role in the last two games, so Halilovic’s return will allow him to return to his usual role in defence.

As for Tetek, he was filling in at right-back prior to his absence. His favoured role is in defensive midfield though, a position that has more often that not been occupied by Josh Laurent and Danny Drinkwater.