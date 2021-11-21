Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has admitted the club may look to the free agent market in a bid to bolster their defensive ranks.

Heading into the congested festive period, Sunderland have been dealt another defensive injury blow.

Niall Huggins and Denver Hume are already in the treatment room, and summer signing Dennis Cirkin has now been ruled out the New Year too. Luke O’Nien has been playing through a shoulder issue as well, which manager Lee Johnson is looking to get a second opinion on.

Amid the defensive injury struggles, Johnson has now admitted that the Black Cats may have to turn to the free agent market for reinforcements.

As quoted by The Northern Echo, Johnson stated Sunderland “may have to look into the open market again for defenders” amid their continuing injury woes.

A hectic spell ahead

Injury woes aren’t exactly welcome at any time of the season, but dealing with multiple injury problems heading into the winter period is about as bad a time as any.

Between now and 2022, Sunderland have eight games to play, meaning Johnson will need as many players as possible fit and available to feature.

Saturday’s win over Ipswich Town saw midfielders Luke O’Nien and Carl Winchester operate as full-backs, though the latter has played in that role for much of the campaign. If the Black Cats’ injury issues persist, a free transfer signing or two would be more than welcome as they bid to make a long-awaited return to the Championship.