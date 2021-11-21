Swindon Town picked up an impressive win away at Newport County yesterday.

Swindon Town left Rodney Parade with all three points after a 2-1 win.

The Robins opened the scoring on 73 minutes after an own goal from Finn Azaz.

Newport immediately levelled with striker Dom Telford adding another to his tally for the season.

However, Ben Garner’s side snatched the win on 88 minutes through the impressive Jack Payne.

The former Southend United and Huddersfield Town man’s performance went down very well with the Swindon faithful.

He is in his second season with the Wiltshire club having stuck around this past summer despite their relegation from League One last term.

Swindon are 4th in the league table at the moment and are outside the automatic promotion places on goal difference.

Next up for the Robins are back-to-back home games against Hartlepool United and Harrogate Town.

Here is how their fans reacted on Twitter yesterday to Payne’s display against Newport-

The Man.

The Myth.

The Legend. 😍🤩 #STFC — James Bray (@cyphnar) November 20, 2021

What a man 😍 — Henry Latham (@HLatham05) November 20, 2021

Hmmm. You sir are unbelievable — Christopher (@Christo48289718) November 20, 2021

MY NUMBER 10 😍 — Sam ‘Clem Morfuni’ Hart 🇦🇺 (@stfc_sam) November 20, 2021

My king. Jack Payne you’re the one… — tyler😮‍💨 (@tylerontherun) November 20, 2021

Great game today payney🔥💯 — Paul P (@paulpovey33) November 20, 2021