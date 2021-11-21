Bradford City drew again yesterday against Northampton Town.

Bradford City were held 1-1 at home by Northampton Town in what was a frustrating afternoon.

The visitors took the lead on 60 minutes through Mitch Pinnock, only for the Bantams to reply seven minutes later through Charles Vernam.

Derek Adams’ side have now drawn their last three games in the league.

A positive for Bradford is the fact that they are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions.

They are currently 10th in the league table and are only three points outside the Play-Offs.

The January transfer window is also on the horizon and will provide them with an opportunity to bolster their ranks.

Next up for the Yorkshire club are back-to-back away games at Tranmere Rovers and Scunthorpe United.

Here is how their fans reacted on Twitter to yesterday’s draw against Northampton-

Sick of happy clappers, thinking a draws wonderful at home. Teams the same no winning mentality. — Stephen hollingworth (@Stephenhollingw) November 20, 2021

Absolute garbage, boring football week in week out 😡 — Bantam (@Bantam33265097) November 20, 2021

We are officially 1-1 merchants — Jay (@JayTeddy13) November 20, 2021

Todays team selection, performance and outcome was 100% a direct result of not finishing off Exeter at home when we were in total control. Ultimately, we sort out the finishing and we are playoff material. #BCAFC — Mid-life Man (@hovispride) November 20, 2021

IMO songoo should have been replaced by Sutton as soon as we equalised #bcafc — the one in shorts (@hopwood_stuart) November 20, 2021

We are slowly but surely being bored to death #bcafc — Paul Jackson (@J4CKO71) November 20, 2021

Can absolutely guarantee there’ll be better games in local parks tomorrow #bcafc — steven robinson (@sj__robbo) November 20, 2021