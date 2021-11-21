Bradford City drew again yesterday against Northampton Town. 

The visitors took the lead on 60 minutes through Mitch Pinnock, only for the Bantams to reply seven minutes later through Charles Vernam.

Derek Adams’ side have now drawn their last three games in the league.

A positive for Bradford is the fact that they are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions.

They are currently 10th in the league table and are only three points outside the Play-Offs.

The January transfer window is also on the horizon and will provide them with an opportunity to bolster their ranks.

Next up for the Yorkshire club are back-to-back away games at Tranmere Rovers and Scunthorpe United.

Here is how their fans reacted on Twitter to yesterday’s draw against Northampton-

 