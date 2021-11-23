After a poor start to the season, Nottingham Forest sit just six points off the play-offs with the January transfer window approaching.

Every transfer window Nottingham Forest seem to sign too many of the wrong players. with not enough being done to help the Reds achieve their goals.

Even in the summer of 2020, Forest signed Championship pedigree players in the form of Luke Freeman, Anthony Knockaert and Harry Arter – but all failed to live up to expectations.

Steve Cooper will be looking to January as an opportunity to move on some deadwood and bring in signings of his own.

Here are three players who could temporarily leave the City Ground in January…

Tyrese Fornah

The midfielder recently returned to Forest after an impressive loan spell at Plymouth Argyle last season.

It’s not been an easy return home for Fornah, who finds himself right down the pecking order of midfield options at the City Ground.

It seemed like Fornah was ready to make the step up to the Championship, but with only one league appearance this season, the youngster might be benefit from more experience in the third tier.

Jayden Richardson

Another youngster who had a successful loan spell last season, Richardson spent the past two campaigns in League Two with Forest Green Rovers and Exeter respectively.

If Djed Spence is recalled by Middlesbrough in January, Richardson might get a chance in the first team. However, recent arrival Mohammed Drager is also waiting for his chance to impress, so minutes might be hard to come by. A loan move to League One might be the best course of action.

Joao Carvalho

It’s getting increasingly harder to justify Carvalho’s inclusion at Nottingham Forest. The £13million has failed to match the standards he set in his first season in England, and has also failed to impresses during a stint over in the Spanish second tier.

Most fans would love to see Carvalho starting in the Garibaldi, but with so much quality in the squad, it’s hard to fit him in.

His time at Forest isn’t over yet, but he certainly isn’t breaking into the squad any time soon. A loan move this January could be his last chance to convince Cooper he’s worth keeping around.