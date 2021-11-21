Carlisle United were beaten 2-1 away at Exeter City yesterday.

Carlisle United have dropped into the relegation zone in League Two.

They performed well yesterday after going down to 10 men when Jon Mellish got sent off on the stroke of half-time.

Exeter made their one-man advantage count in the second-half and stormed into a 2-0 lead after goals from Sam Nombe and Jake Caprice.

The visitors pulled a goal back on 84 minutes through Jordan Gibson to make it a nervy ending for the hosts.

However, Carlisle weren’t able to find an equaliser and have made the long trip back to Cumbria with nothing.

They are yet to win since choosing Keith Millen as the man to replace Chris Beech.

However, yesterday was a spirited performance and they can take some confidence from it.

Here is how the Carlisle fans reacted on Twitter to their loss to Exeter-

Plenty of positives before the sending off in terms of how comfortable and in control we looked. The red card changed everything. There was simply no need when we were playing such a good game. — cufcstuff (@cufcstuff) November 20, 2021

Plenty of positives again to take out of that. Until the red card we could easily have won that. Changed the game and gave them abit of confidence. We move onto too big home games now!! #cufc — Tom Walton (@Tomw0892) November 20, 2021

Fair effort all considering. Late goal has to be a plus I suppose 🤷‍♂️ — Mark Collier (@Invisiblebear84) November 20, 2021

Would've had a solid chance at winning that, at least a draw, without that disaster of a tackle — kf (@krisfoster) November 20, 2021

Mellish. Big let down. Poor play. Lack of discipline. — LEE ROTHERHAM (@LEEROTHERHAM) November 20, 2021

Let down by Mellish today. — Ryan (@Ry_CUFC) November 20, 2021

We actually are going down — glenny (@XxxGlenny) November 20, 2021