Carlisle United were beaten 2-1 away at Exeter City yesterday. 

Carlisle United have dropped into the relegation zone in League Two.

They performed well yesterday after going down to 10 men when Jon Mellish got sent off on the stroke of half-time.

Exeter made their one-man advantage count in the second-half and stormed into a 2-0 lead after goals from Sam Nombe and Jake Caprice.

The visitors pulled a goal back on 84 minutes through Jordan Gibson to make it a nervy ending for the hosts.

However, Carlisle weren’t able to find an equaliser and have made the long trip back to Cumbria with nothing.

They are yet to win since choosing Keith Millen as the man to replace Chris Beech.

However, yesterday was a spirited performance and they can take some confidence from it.

Here is how the Carlisle fans reacted on Twitter to their loss to Exeter-