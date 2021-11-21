Gillingham captain Kyle Dempsey is set for a spell on the sidelines as he requires surgery on a cartilage tear, it has emerged.

Dempsey has been an ever-present figure in Steve Evans’ Gillingham side since his arrival in August 2020.

The 26-year-old had played every minute of League One football this season before being forced off 74 minutes into the Gills’ 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday last week, leading to his absence from the 2-0 loss against Crewe Alexandra yesterday.

Now, an update on Dempsey’s injury has emerged from manager Evans.

As quoted by Kent Online, Evans has revealed that the Gillingham skipper could be out for anywhere between three and 10 weeks after suffering a cartilage tear that requires surgery.

Evans insisted that the operation is a simple one, but his absence will depend on how quickly he can get back to action as safely as possible.

In his absence…

Stuart O’Keefe donned the captain’s armband with Dempsey sidelined, with Robbie McKenzie, Daniel Adshead and Daniel Phillips partnering the stand-in skipper in the middle of the park.

Dempsey’s injury comes as yet another injury blow to Gillingham, who face Cheltenham Town on Tuesday night.

Evans will have a limited number of options available once again as he bids to turn around their four-game winless streak, so it will be interesting to see who lines up and if they can make a much-needed return to winning ways on Tuesday.