Scunthorpe United slumped to a 3-1 away defeat at Mansfield Town yesterday.

Scunthorpe United opened the scoring on 15 minutes through Myles Hippolyte.

However, the in-form Mansfield turned the game around to make it five games unbeaten.

The Iron were looking to build on their 1-1 draw at home to Salford City last weekend but left Field Mill empty handed.

Keith Hill, who was appointed earlier this month to replace Neil Cox, has got his work cut out to try and keep Scunny in the Football League.

He has the January transfer window coming up and may look to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad.

Scunthorpe remain bottom of the league table on 12 points and three points from safety.

Next up are back-to-back home games against Leyton Orient and Bradford City.

Here is how their fans reacted on Twitter to their loss to Mansfield Town-

To throw away a lead and lose 3-1 against a team 17th in the league speaks volumes about our squad. The only very small positivity is that it’s currently still tight at the bottom of the league. — Mark The Donny Iron (@markdonnyiron) November 20, 2021

Massive few games ahead. Need to try and not lost touch and hope for a miracle from the boardroom in January — Nick Cooper (@nickcooper1974) November 20, 2021

Was quite positive when Hill took over, but now I don’t think it matters who is in charge of this shambles of a squad, we’re going down — watki (@chriswatki1974) November 20, 2021

Awful — SANDO (@Sandysandsando) November 20, 2021

Schoolboy errors — Mark 🇬🇬 (@markgravill14) November 21, 2021