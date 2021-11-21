Mansfield Town’s impressive run of form has continued following their win over Scunthorpe United.

Mansfield Town beat struggling Scunthorpe United 3-1 with Ollie Clarke scoring twice and Jordan Bowery getting the other one.

The Stags are in confident mood right now and are unbeaten in five games in all competitions.

One player who stood out for them yesterday was midfielder Clarke.

The 29-year-old has been a regular for the League Two side since joining from Bristol Rovers in 2020.

Read: Mansfield Town boss reveals how move for released Burton Albion man came about

He has been a key reason behind Mansfield’s upturn in results and his performance yesterday went down very well with their fans.

Nigel Clough’s side have risen to 17th in the league table and are only six points off the Play-Offs now.

Next up is a trip to Sutton United on Tuesday followed by Crawley Town on Saturday.

Here is how their supporters reacted on Twitter yesterday to Clarke’s impressive display against Scunthorpe-

