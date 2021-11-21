Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has revealed he doesn’t think Andraz Sporar’s injury is “major” after he came off vs Millwall.

Sporar was forced off at half time, making way for Josh Coburn as Middlesbrough drew 1-1 with Millwall.

Matt Crooks got Boro off to the perfect start to life under new boss Chris Wilder, heading home on 15 minutes. However, the scores were level again when the ball deflected off the unfortunate Sol Bamba and beyond Luke Daniels.

Boro were then dealt an injury blow at half time, with Andraz Sporar failing to emerge for the second half.

Now, an initial update has emerged on the striker’s substitution.

As quoted by The Northern Echo, Middlesbrough boss Wilder has revealed he doesn’t think Sporar’s injury is anything major, revealing he rolled his ankle but couldn’t continue into the second half. Here’s what he had to say:

“It’s another thing that’s gone against us because he’s going to be a really big player for us. We’re really looking forward to working with him.

“Sporar I thought started off great. He rolled Duncan in from the off, so that partnership as a ten and a nine – Sporar technically very good and Duncan very fast – I thought they caused the opposition some big issues.

“So to lose him is another thing that is out of our control.

“I don’t think it’s major. He’s just rolled his ankle. And to be fair to him he wanted to stay on for the period up to half time.

“But his ankle’s all swollen up. So I’ve got to make that decision at half-time.”

Up next for Wilder and co…

Preston North End await Middlesbrough next, a game for which Sporar will be assessed ahead of.

It awaits to be seen if the Slovenian striker can make it in time to feature in the tie, with Wilder clearly a big admirer of the Sporting CP loanee.

If Sporar is forced onto the sidelines for the tie, the likes of Coburn and Uche Ikpeazu are available to provide cover. The tie will present Wilder with another chance to get his first Boro win under his belt, so it will be interesting to see how the tie pans out.