Nottingham Forest loan man Jordi Osei-Tutu is back in training as he steps up his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Osei-Tutu, 23, linked up with Nottingham Forest in the summer transfer window to bolster the Championship side’s options at full-back.

However, a hamstring injury has left him sidelined for much of his time at the City Ground. He started in Forest’s opening two league games but was forced off in the early stages of their clash with Blackburn Rovers back in August, keeping him out since.

In the wake of his injury, Osei-Tutu returned to parent club Arsenal for rehab. Now, a positive update has emerged on the Slough-born ace.

As reported by the Daily Cannon, the Nottingham Forest loan man has been pictured back in training with the Gunners. It comes after rehabilitation in his bid to recover from the injury.

With Osei-Tutu stepping up his recovery, it awaits to be seen when he makes a return to the City Ground to link up with Steve Cooper’s side.

Competition for a starting spot

Osei-Tutu will have a battle on his hands for a starting spot with Nottingham Forest.

His ability to place on either the left or right will help his bid to break into the side, but Djed Spence and Max Lowe have successfully held down starting spots on the right and left respectively since Cooper’s appointment.

Regardless of who starts, the increased competition will help push everyone on, while the increased cover will be a welcome boost heading into the busy festive period.