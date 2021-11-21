Bournemouth fans have delivered their verdict on Scott Parker’s starting XI ahead of today’s clash with Derby County.

Bournemouth travel to Pride Park on Sunday to face 24th placed Derby County, who return to action for the first time since their second points deduction.

The Cherries will be determined to take all three points back to the south coast in a bid to return to the top of the table following Fulham’s victory over Barnsley on Saturday. Scott Parker’s side sit in 2nd ahead of the tie as the look to seal a 13th win of the season.

As for Derby, they will be determined to bring an end to their seven-game winless streak with a surprise victory over the Cherries. Wayne Rooney’s side sit bottom of the table, with two point deductions meaning their chances of survival look incredibly slim.

Ahead of the tie, Bournemouth’s starting XI has been confirmed. Here’s how they line up:

Travers; Stacey, Mepham, Cahill (C), Davis; L. Cook, Lerma, Billing; Christie, Solanke, Anthony.

Following the announcement of Parker’s side, fans have delivered their verdict on Twitter:

Lewis 😍😍

But no Lloyd is a concern. — Liam (@fm_iconic) November 21, 2021

Cahill captain 😍 better than Kelly look what he did as Captain for Chelsea YESSSS COOKIE BACK — Arthur Marshall (@AFCB_Arthur) November 21, 2021

Where’s my Kelly 🙁

Gassed to see both cooks in the squad though.

Up the cherries🍒#afcb https://t.co/7xyJl10FoD — AFCB South Africa (@AFCBSouthAfrica) November 21, 2021