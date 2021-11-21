‘Harsh’, ‘A concern’ – Plenty of Bournemouth fans deliver verdict on starting XI vs Derby County
Bournemouth fans have delivered their verdict on Scott Parker’s starting XI ahead of today’s clash with Derby County.
Bournemouth travel to Pride Park on Sunday to face 24th placed Derby County, who return to action for the first time since their second points deduction.
The Cherries will be determined to take all three points back to the south coast in a bid to return to the top of the table following Fulham’s victory over Barnsley on Saturday. Scott Parker’s side sit in 2nd ahead of the tie as the look to seal a 13th win of the season.
As for Derby, they will be determined to bring an end to their seven-game winless streak with a surprise victory over the Cherries. Wayne Rooney’s side sit bottom of the table, with two point deductions meaning their chances of survival look incredibly slim.
Ahead of the tie, Bournemouth’s starting XI has been confirmed. Here’s how they line up:
Travers; Stacey, Mepham, Cahill (C), Davis; L. Cook, Lerma, Billing; Christie, Solanke, Anthony.
Following the announcement of Parker’s side, fans have delivered their verdict on Twitter:
Lewis 😍😍
But no Lloyd is a concern.
— Liam (@fm_iconic) November 21, 2021
Cahill captain 😍 better than Kelly look what he did as Captain for Chelsea YESSSS COOKIE BACK
— Arthur Marshall (@AFCB_Arthur) November 21, 2021
Where’s my Kelly 🙁
Gassed to see both cooks in the squad though.
Up the cherries🍒#afcb https://t.co/7xyJl10FoD
— AFCB South Africa (@AFCBSouthAfrica) November 21, 2021
Harsh on Kilkenny but obviously pleased for Lewis. Kelly missing gonna be a big blow but Meps played well for Wales and better at CB than FB https://t.co/348oavpRqO
— Minty (@minty_9) November 21, 2021
Lewis Cook and Mepham starting 😍#afcb https://t.co/lHbPEkfOXO
— Bradley 🍒 (@bradley_b37) November 21, 2021
— Ryan Bubba Burton 🇺🇸 (@RyanBurton92) November 21, 2021