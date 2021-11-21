Derby County fans have delivered their verdict on Wayne Rooney’s starting XI ahead of today’s Championship clash with Bournemouth.

Wayne Rooney’s Derby County return to action for the first time after their second points deduction, leaving them sat on -3 points and at the foot of the Championship table.

Heading into the tie, the Rams are riding a seven-game winless streak. It doesn’t get any easier today either, with 2nd placed Bournemouth travelling to Pride Park.

The Cherries have looked a formidable force under Scott Parker’s manageent. Bournemouth only dropped off top spot as Fulham defeated Barnsley 4-1 yesterday, but a win today would see them rise back to 1st as they look to pick up a 13th victory in 18 Championship games.

Ahead of the clash, Derby County’s starting XI has been confirmed. Here’s how they line up:

Roos; Ebosele, Jagielka, Davies, Buchanan; Bird, Thompson, Shinnie, Knight, Lawrence (C); Baldock.

Upon the announcement of the starting XI, fans have delivered their verdict on Rooney’s selection. Here’s what they had to say:

Love that. Blooding some youth is what we love to see! UTFR #dcfc #dcfcfans https://t.co/7UGLSRmvnh — Joe 🐏 (@joedcfcsmith15) November 21, 2021

Bloody hell, some game to throw him in but fair play. — stephen. (@dcfcstephen) November 21, 2021

Things you love to see — Jack Austin (@jacka2004dcfc) November 21, 2021

Some game to make your debut in, best of luck to him though! Well best of luck to them all really, we’ll be needing lots of it today 😂🐑 #dcfc https://t.co/DwKdDIvT6d — Jonny (@JonoVallans) November 21, 2021