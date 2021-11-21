Hartlepool United slumped to a 3-1 home defeat to Forest Green Rovers yesterday. 

Hartlepool have now lost their last three league games in a row.

Table toppers Forest Green stormed into a 3-0 lead with goals from Jordan Moore-Taylor, Jamille Matt and Matty Stevens.

The Pools pulled one back on 80 minutes after Nicky Featherstone slotted home a penalty.

However, the hosts were outclassed by Rob Edward’s side and will be looking to bounce back on Tuesday night away at Swindon Town.

They have slipped to 12th in the league table, three points off the Play-Offs.

Hartlepool remain without a manager with Antony Sweeney still in caretaker charge following Dave Challinor’s exit.

They have a big decision to make on who to appoint as their next permanent boss and have been patient.

