Hartlepool United slumped to a 3-1 home defeat to Forest Green Rovers yesterday.

Hartlepool have now lost their last three league games in a row.

Table toppers Forest Green stormed into a 3-0 lead with goals from Jordan Moore-Taylor, Jamille Matt and Matty Stevens.

The Pools pulled one back on 80 minutes after Nicky Featherstone slotted home a penalty.

However, the hosts were outclassed by Rob Edward’s side and will be looking to bounce back on Tuesday night away at Swindon Town.

They have slipped to 12th in the league table, three points off the Play-Offs.

Hartlepool remain without a manager with Antony Sweeney still in caretaker charge following Dave Challinor’s exit.

They have a big decision to make on who to appoint as their next permanent boss and have been patient.

Here is what their fans have been saying on Twitter following yesterday’s defeat to Forest Green-

That was absolutely horrendous. Sterry losing his head when we are chasing the game and finally having a bit of momentum is unacceptable. Can't really say anybody had even close to a good game today. Get the manager sorted asap. — David Riley (@Davidjrj123) November 20, 2021

Manager ASAP raj or kiss goodbye to this season — anth young (@AnthyoungAnth) November 20, 2021

Pretty much outclassed by a well oiled machine who are clinical in both boxes and don't let you play. We were miles off the pace. New manager and some January investment needed — Richard Sligo (@richyhpool) November 20, 2021

NOT GOOD ENOUGH. Do the team want to join Stockport in the Conference next season? — Max Wrigley (@MaxCWrigley16) November 20, 2021

Might be sour grapes but a word on the referee too. Again, similar to Newport, he set the precedent for the game early on when he didn’t challenge their goalkeeper for time wasting – they ask for respect but they don’t help themselves when they’re completely inept. #hufc — Jordan Richardson (@JordRich97) November 20, 2021

Beaten by the better team on the day well played FGR let’s move on PTID — alan hudson (@aghdidim) November 20, 2021