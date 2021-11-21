Hull City boss Grant McCann hasn’t spoken to potential new owner Acun Ilicali.

Hull City are in the process of being taken over by the Turkish businessman.

McCann, 41, has been in charge of the Tigers since the summer of 2019.

His side rose out of the relegation zone in the Championship yesterday with a 2-0 win over Birmingham City at the MKM Stadium.



‘I can’t control that’…

When asked whether he has talked to Ilicali yet, McCann told BBC Radio Humberside:



“No, I haven’t. There’s obviously a lot of talk about it, I can’t control that. All I can focus on is the team and try to prepare the team the best I can and the best we can to try and get a result on a Saturday or Wednesday evening and that’s where my thinking is.

“I’ve got no idea, all I can do is focus on the group. We’ve got a real siege mentality at this football club, certainly in our changing room, things like this, we can’t control any of it, it is what it is.”

He added: “Obviously I have good conversations with Ehab (Allam) and David (Beeby, club secretary) and people like that, so I know where everything is

“My only focus is on the team. Yes, it happened at Peterborough and I lost my job in about a week so I know what it’s all about, its football, and we’ll concentrate on the team.”

His time at Hull

McCann managed Peterborough United and Doncaster Rovers before Hull chose him as the man to replace Nigel Adkins a couple of years ago.

The Northern Irishman was in charge of the Tigers when they slipped into League One last year.

However, he guided them to an immediate promotion back to the Championship last term.

What next?

Time will tell whether Ilicali opts to keep McCann or bring in his own manager.

Next up for the East Yorkshire club in the league is a trip to Cardiff City on Wednesday night.