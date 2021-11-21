Oldham Athletic have let Will Sutton stay at Witton Albion for another month.

Oldham Athletic have given the defender the green light to remain on loan with the non-league side, as announced by their official club website.

Sutton, 19, joined Witton in August and has since been a key player for the Northern Premier League outfit.

He is now due to return to Boundary Park in December.

Read: Oldham Athletic loan man emerges on radar of Championship side

Career to date

Sutton has risen up through the academy at Oldham and has been a regular for them at various youth levels over the past few years.

He has made two first-team appearances for the Latics so far in his career and was handed a contract extension this past summer.

Keith Curle’s then made the decision to loan him out to get some experience under his belt.

Temporary home

Witton are currently 15th in their league after a slow start to the campaign.

Sutton’s partner in the heart of defence is former Luton Town and Tranmere Rovers stalwart Steve McNulty.

Read: Released Oldham Athletic defender eyeing return to the game

Other news

Oldham have loaned out Vani Da Silva to FC United of Manchester on a short-term deal.

The attacker enjoyed time with Curzon Ashton last season and will be looking to get some more game time.

Curle’s men picked up a big three points yesterday after beating high-flying Port Vale 3-2.