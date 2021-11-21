Tranmere Rovers midfielder Ryan Stratulis has joined Marine on loan.

The non-league side have announced the addition on their official club website.

Stratulis, 18, has linked up with the Merseyside outfit on a one-month deal.

Tranmere have allowed him to depart to get some first-team experience under his belt.

‘Technically very good’…

Marine boss, Neil Young, has said:

“Ryan joins us at a time when our squad is really stretched, and it’s great that we can bring in a player of Ryan’s quality. He is technically very good, hardworking, and has an eye for goal.”

Career to date

Stratulis has risen up through the academy at Tranmere and has been a key player for them at various youth levels over the past few years.

He made the step up into the senior picture at the end of last season and was involved with the Whites over pre-season.

The teenager played for Micky Mellon’s side in a friendly against Scottish Premiership champions Rangers over the summer.

He is yet to make a competitive appearance for Rovers but is being tipped for a bright future at Prenton Park.

New temporary home

This move to Marine is a good opportunity for him to get some games under his belt and boost his development.

They made the headlines last season when they played Tottenham Hotspur at home in the FA Cup.