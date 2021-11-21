Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe has poured cold water on speculation linking Panutche Camara with a move away.

The midfielder has been linked with Barnsley and Burnley over recent days, as reported by Football Insider.

Camara, 24, has played a key role in Plymouth’s rise to the top of League One this season.

The Pilgrims have an option to extend his current contract by an extra year in a blow to clubs keen on him.



‘I don’t listen to it’…

Speaking after their 2-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic yesterday, Lowe told Plymouth Live: “We haven’t had one phone call over Panutche Camara, that’s why I’m saying it’s b******t. It will probably be someone else next week, and the week after, it’s just the way it is.

“I don’t have to listen to it. It’s just when you mention it, or other people mention it. If there is an offer for someone then it’s a bit different isn’t it? It’s just speculation.”

He added: There is an option in his contract which no-one knows (about), so now I have told you. He’s not available at the end of the season, there you go.

“Whether it’s a 12-month option or two years it doesn’t matter. He has got an option, he’s our player.”

Important player

Camara joined Plymouth in 2020 from Crawley Town and has since been a important player for them.

He has racked up 70 appearances for the Pilgrims in all competitions and has chipped in with eight goals.

Other spells

He started out in Portugal with spells as a youngster at Loures and Vitória de Guimarães.

Camara then moved to England and had a spell at Barnsley before dropping into non-league.

He caught the eye playing for Dulwich Hamlet and played for Crawley for three years before Plymouth came calling.