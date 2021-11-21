Stevenage have funds available to make some signings this winter.

Stevenage are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Alex Revell following his sacking earlier this week.

They have placed Robbie O’Keefe in caretaker charge and he has won two games in two following their 1-0 victory over Colchester United yesterday.

Whoever the League Two side decided to appoint will have money to spend in the January transfer window.

‘We have funds’…

Stevenage chairman, Phil Wallace, has told their official club website:

“We have funds available to strengthen the squad in January if a new manager feels that is necessary, but we are keen to show our belief and confidence in this group.

“We will be a few lads short today for various reasons, but that is an opportunity for others to stake a claim on the shirt.”

Season so far

It has been a tough start to the season for Stevenage, hence why they made the difficult decision to dismiss Revell.

Their win yesterday was only their fourth of the campaign and sees them remain 21st in the league table.

Boro are now four points above the relegation zone with Scunthorpe United, Carlisle United and Oldham Athletic currently below them.

January coming up

The January window is an opportunity for Stevenage to bolster their push for survival and it will be interesting to see who they move for.

New boss update

O’Keefe is doing an impressive job in caretaker charge and Boro have a big decision to make on who to go for.

Gillingham’s Steve Evans has been linked with the post but it is unlikely he will be leaving Priestfield at this stage.