QPR defender Franklin Domi has joined Concord Rangers on loan.

QPR have let the youngster head out the exit door, as announced by their official club website.

Domi, 21, has linked up with the National League South side on a one-month deal.

He made his debut for the Beach Boys in their 2-1 defeat away at Bath City yesterday.

Career to date

Domi started out in non-league at Enfield Borough before QPR swooped to sign him a couple of seasons ago.

He has since been a regular for their Under-23s side under Paul Hall.

The Albania youth international is versatile and can play at left-back, left midfielder or even at centre-back if needed.

He had a loan spell at Eastbourne last year and has now moved to Concord to get some more first-team experience under his belt.

The youngster is yet to make a senior appearance for the Hoops.

New challenge

Concord are currently 11th in the National League South but are only a point outside the Play-Offs.

They have a few former Football League players in their ranks such as Ollie Kensdale, Aron Pollock and Frazer Shaw.

Other players out on loan