Sunderland defender Dennis Cirkin could be sidelines until the New Year after sustaining a hernia injury.

Cirkin, 18, has missed the last two outings for Sunderland. The youngster joined on a permanent deal from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer and has since made 13 League One appearances for the Black Cats, impressing the watching fans.

But the full-back has been dealt an injury blow. Chronicle report James Hunter shared the news on Twitter yesterday that Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has revealed Cirkin has suffered a potential double hernia injury, likely keeping him on the sidelines until the New Year:

Lee Johnson: Cirkin has a hernia problem – possibly a double hernia – and will be out until the New Year. #safc — James Hunter (@JHunterChron) November 20, 2021

Sunderland have had a handful of injuries to contend with so far this season and Cirkin’s absence will be a huge blow for Johnson and his side.

The youngster was really impressing at full-back and was gaining some quality experience in the starting line up. What’s more is that Sunderland already have injuries in the full-back department to the likes of Niall Huggins and Denver Hume, so Cirkin’s absence leaves that department even lighter on numbers.

For Sunderland, the injury couldn’t come at a worse time. They picked up a win against Ipswich Town yesterday but it was another tired performance under Johnson, who’s been coming under a lot of scrutiny recently.

Up next for the Black Cats is a trip to Shrewsbury Town in midweek.