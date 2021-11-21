Radcliffe have signed Callum Gribbin following his departure from Barrow.

The non-league side have announced the addition on their official club website.

Gribbin, 22, was released by Barrow at the end of last season.

He has been a free agent since the end of June and has finally found a new home now.

Barrow spell

The ex-England youth international was snapped up by the Cumbrian side in August 2020 as they prepared for life in League Two.

However, his time at Holker Street was plagued with injuries and he made just five appearances in all competitions last term.

Career to date

Gribbin rose up through the academy at Manchester United and was a regular at various youth levels for the Red Devils.

His contract at Old Trafford expired in 2019 and he subsequently crossed the Pennines to sign for Sheffield United.

The Salford-born man spent a year on the books at Bramall Lane but didn’t make a first-team appearances for the Blades.

Instead, he had plenty of game time with their Under-23s before heading out the exit door.

New home

Radcliffe have now swooped to sign Gribbin and he will reunite with his Barrow teammate from last season Chris Taylor there.