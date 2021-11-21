Gosport Borough have signed Seok-Jae Lee following his departure from Portsmouth.

The non-league side have announced the addition on their official club website.

Lee, 18, parted company with Portsmouth at the end of last season and has since been weighing up his options.

Gosport’s website mentions the fact he has had trials at Sunderland and Brentford since leaving Fratton Park.

‘New club’…

Lee’s contract at Pompey expired at the end of June and has finally landed himself a new club now. He made his debut yesterday against Taunton Town.

‘Promising youngster’….

Gosport boss, Shaun Dale, has said: “With a couple of injuries it gives us a good opportunity to look at Seoks.

“He’s been without a club since leaving Portsmouth so it’s a good opportunity for both of us. He’s another promising youngster to add to our side and I’m really glad to have him on board.”

Career to date

Lee started out at Pickwick FC before Portsmouth swooped to sign him in 2019.

The South Korean was a regular for Pompey at Under-18s level and made a couple of first-team appearances in the cup last season.

New chapter

He will be looking to get plenty of game time under his belt at Gosport this season.

They are currently play their football in the Southern Premier League Division South.