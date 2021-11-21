Charlton Athletic beat top of the table Plymouth Argyle yesterday.

Charlton Athletic won 2-0 thanks to second-half goals from Ben Purrington and Conor Washington.

Their owner, Thomas Sandgaard, took to social media yesterday to send a message to his followers (see tweet below).

💥💥 Amazing energy at the Valley today. Great clean sheet win. See you at the next game! #cafc #COYR #CleanSheetWin — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) November 20, 2021

The Addicks’ chief was obviously delighted with their win and the clean sheet.

Statement of intent

Plymouth went into the game yesterday unbeaten in their last 16 games.

Ryan Lowe’s side have made a blistering start to the season and remain at the summit of League One above Wigan Athletic despite yesterday’s loss.

Jackson to get the job?

Charlton haven’t lost in the league since they decided to sack Nigel Adkins.

They were in the relegation zone when Jackson took caretaker charge last month and they have since risen up to 12th place.

The London club are no longer looking over their shoulder anymore and will no doubt be looking at breaking into the top six over the coming weeks/months.

Many of their fans want Jackson to be handed the job on a full-time basis and Sandgaard has a big decision to make now.

What next?

Charlton are in action away at Morecambe on Tuesday and that will be a tough test for them.