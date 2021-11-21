Blackburn Rovers’ on loan attacker Ian Poveda has suffered suspected ankle ligament damage.

Poveda, 21, was hauled off shortly before half-time of Blackburn Rovers’ 1-1 draw at Bristol City yesterday.

The man on loan from Leeds United was making just his eighth Championship appearance of the season for Rovers after scoring his first goal for the club in his previous outing.

Now though, Lancashire Telegraph reporter Rich Sharpe has revealed that Poveda was taken to hospital following his substitution yesterday, with suspected ankle ligament damage:

Ian Poveda has gone to hospital with what is suspected to be ankle ligament damage. — Rich Sharpe (@richsharpe89) November 20, 2021

Poveda has endured a difficult past year-and-a-half following his Leeds United move. He managed just 14 league outings for Leeds last time round and had a slow start to this season with Blackburn Rovers well.

But the Englishman looked to have turned a corner when he scored the first professional league goal of his career before the international break, netting the third goal in Blackburn’s 2-1 win over Sheffield United.

He was handed a starting spot against Bristol City in the following game but would pick up what seems to be a serious injury, and it’ll be a huge blow for Poveda if he has to spend a significant amount of time on the sidelines.

From a Leeds perspective as well, they’ll be gutted to see Poveda pick up an injury. He could’ve gained some quality experience with Blackburn this season but that all looks to be up in the air following this injury news – hopefully it won’t be too serious, but it doesn’t look good for the youngster.