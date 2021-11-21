Wycombe Wanderers have signed Ali Al-Hamadi following his departure from Swansea City.

Wycombe Wanderers have announced the addition on their official club website.

Al-Hamadi, 19, was released by Swansea at the end of last season.

He has been weighing up his options since the end of June and has landed himself a new club now.

Derby County had a look at him on trial in September and he played for the Rams’ Under-23s against Norwich City, as per a report by Norfolk Live.

Done deal

The attacker has been on trial with the Chairboys over recent times and has done enough to earn himself a deal.

They have offered him a one-and-a-half year contract and will wear the number 25 shirt.

‘Delighted’…

Wycombe boss, Gareth Ainsworth, has said: “Ali came highly recommended from contacts of ours in the game and we’re delighted to have him on board.

“He’s still a teenager but has got plenty of experience already, getting plenty of games for Swansea’s under-23s and for his national team.

“He’s got a lot of attributes, he looks sharp in front of goal, and he gives us another option up front, where I know he’ll learn a lot from the likes of Sam Vokes, Adebayo Akinfenwa and Brandon Hanlan.”





Career to date

Al-Hamadi spent three years on the books at Tranmere Rovers before Swansea swooped to sign him in 2018.

The Iraq international spent the past three years with the Swans and was a regular for their Under-23s.

He has now been snapped up by Wycombe and will be looking to break into their first-team.