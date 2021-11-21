Sunderland youngster Cieran Dunne is due to be loaned out, with Alan Nixon saying that the 21-year-old could be on his way back to Scotland.

Sunderland signed Dunne from Falkirk in the summer of 2019.

The Scot would make his debut during an EFL Trophy fixture in November last year and picked up a shoulder injury which has since stunted his progression with the Black Cats.

Now though, Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday that Sunderland intend to loan out the left-back, and that he could potentially return to Scotland on a temporary basis.

Sunderland’s youngsters

Sunderland have a lot of talented youngsters on their books. Their Academy of Light has produced some quality names in recent years and Lee Johnson and his Sunderland coaching staff will be hoping that Dunne can finally start to fulfil his potential after a tough past year.

Injury has kept him from working his way into the Sunderland first-team but a loan move, and a return to his native Scotland could be the perfect remedy for a difficult year for Dunne.

He remains a prospect but Sunderland have plenty of left-backs in their ranks this season, and so a temporary exit for Dunne could be the best outcome for all parties.

The Black Cats returned to winning ways yesterday with a 2-0 win at home to Ipswich Town – they’re next in action away at Shrewsbury Town in midweek.