Sheffield Wednesday have offered a deal to free agent defender Adrian Mariappa, reports Yorkshire Live.

Mariappa, 35, is currently a free agent following his release from Bristol City at the end of last season.

The Jamaican is formerly of Watford, Reading and Crystal Palace but featured 25 times in the Championship for Bristol City last season.

Still a free agent going into this season, Yorkshire Live now claim that Sheffield Wednesday have offered a deal to Mariappa as they vie to bolster their promotion credentials in League One this season.

Experience is key

Mariappa is something of a veteran defender now. But for Sheffield Wednesday, on a potentially short-term deal, he could be a really shrewd signing.

The 35-year-old has 449 career appearances to his name and 58 with Jamaica. He’s got experience right at the top of the English pyramid and he showed last season at Bristol City that he can still compete in fast-paced footballing environments too.

And Sheffield Wednesday have proved defensively weak this season. That was no more evident than in their win at Accrington Stanley yesterday where there was a fine attacking display in the opening exchanges but a poor defensive one.

Someone with Mariappa’s leadership qualities and experience could be the final piece in Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday puzzle – the Owls find themselves in 7th after yesterday’s win, and they still seem like they’re missing something in their bid for an immediate return to the Championship.

That could well be a defensive addition, and Mariappa could well be the answer.