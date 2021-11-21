QPR’s Macauley Bonne says he doesn’t want to be recalled from his Ipswich Town loan spell.

Bonne, 26, has been a revelation at Ipswich Town this season. The striker has scored 11 goals in his 17 League One outings on loan at Ipswich Town this season but there’s been talk of QPR potentially recalling him in the New Year.

Speaking to TWTD following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 defeat away at Sunderland yesterday, Bonne was quizzed on a possible recall, and he gave this honest response:

“Me personally, I don’t want them to recall me. I’d tell it straight, I don’t want them to recall me because I’m happy playing here.

“I don’t want to go back and be third or fourth choice, getting on for three or four minutes when I thriving here, I’m finding my spark in football again.

“I’ve found my goal trail, I’ve found my half a yard again. I was sitting on the bench eating Jaffa Cakes! I can’t do that.

“I’ve found my sharpness again and I want to roll and I think if they put a pause on that I’ll be angry.

“It’s not me hitting out sending out shots at QPR, it’s me being honest as a footballer. I want to play football and that’s why I’m happy here.”

It’s hard to argue with any of what Bonne has said. QPR have a number of strikers on their books this season in Lyndon Dykes, Charlie Austin, Andre Gray and then the likes of Chris Willock also filling in up top.

So Bonne would be a back-up player like he was last season and he undoubtedly struggled last time round. But he’s found his footing at Ipswich Town and Warburton may well want to watch Bonne further his progression at Ipswich Town for the remainder of this season, so that he can return a much-improved player next summer.

And it’d of course be a blow for Ipswich Town should QPR bring Bonne back. Paul Cook’s side have slowly crept up the Championship table after their shaky start to the campaign, finding themselves in 10th after yesterday’s defeat at Sunderland.

Up next for the Tractor Boys is a home game v Rotherham United in midweek.